Odukoya’s Death: It Came To Me As Shock, Says Governor Sanwo-Olu

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has expressed sadness at the death of the Senior Pastor of Fountain of Life Church, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya.

Advertisement

Pastor Odukoya died on Monday, Aug. 7, in the United States of America.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, described the death of the cleric as a great loss to the entire congregation of the Fountain of Life Church, the body of Christ, Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole.

He urged the family, especially the deceased’s children, friends, clerics and the entire congregation of the Fountain of Life, as well as Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) to take the death of Pastor Odukoya in good faith.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Lagos State, I sympathise with the Fountain of Life Church on the demise of the founding Pastor of the Church, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya.

“The death of Pastor Odukoya, whose ministry has touched many lives within and outside his congregation, came to me as a shock.

Advertisement

“The death of Pastor Taiwo Odukoya is a great loss to the body of Christ, but we take solace in God, that the deceased lived a good life and served humanity.

“Pastor Odukoya, the founding Pastor of the Fountain of Life Church was a great teacher, preacher and servant of the Most High God, who impacted people within and outside Nigeria positively.

“I commiserate with the Fountain of Life Church family as they mourn the passing of their founder, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya.

“May his soul find rest with God, and may the good Lord comfort his friends, family, and all members of his church. Amen,” Sanwo-Olu said.