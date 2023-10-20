Officer, Others Feared Dead As Robbers Invade Banks In Benue

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A yet-to-be-confirmed number of residents including personnel of the police force have been reported dead following an attack by armed robbery on three banks in the Itukpo area of Benue State on Friday.

The assailants stormed the area while shooting sporadically to scare those around. They reportedly operated for about an hour in the affected banks.

The robbers were said to have also thrown money carted away from the banks in the air as they left in two Hilux vehicles and one car.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the state’s Police Command, SP Catherine Anene confirmed the robbery incident but gave no further detail on the incident.

“Not yet, but I know it’s confirmed,” she responded in a WhatsApp text when asked by THE WHISTLER.