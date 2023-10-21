Tinubu Offers New Deal To Lecturers, Doctors Affected By Buhari’s ‘No Work, No Pay’ Policy 

389 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

In a bid to address the grievances of doctors and lecturers who had their salaries withheld during strikes under the Muhammadu Buhari administration, President Bola Tinubu has granted conditional waivers to the affected workers’ unions to get paid.

Tinubu approved partial waiver of the “No Work, No Pay” order imposed on the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) members, allowing them to receive four months of salary accruals out of the eight months of salary which was withheld during the eight-month industrial action undertaken by the union.

The President has also approved a similar waiver imposed on resident doctors, allowing them to receive the salaries which were withheld during their 17-day strike action.

However, the waiver comes with a mandatory requirement for the Federal Ministry of Education and the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment to secure a Document of Understanding (DoU) establishing that the waiver is the last one to be granted to ASUU.

Tinubu also directed that the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, along with the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment to obatain similar commitment from the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) and all other health sector unions.

Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, who made the announcement in separate statements, said Tinubu invoked the Principle of the Presidential Prerogative of Mercy to mitigate the difficulties faced by ASUU and NARD members during his administration’s implementation of critical economic reforms.

Ngelale added that the decision was in recognition of the “faithful implementation of terms” agreed upon during separate negotiations between ASUU, NARD and the Federal Government.