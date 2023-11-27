OFFICIAL: ‘I’m Unstoppable’ — Shaibu Dares Governor Obaseki, Joins Edo Governorship Race

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Few days after various hotels in Edo State denied him an opportunity in the last minutes to use their halls for declaration, Edo Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu has dared the governor by declaring for the governorship race of 2024.

Hotels had cancelled bookings the deputy governor made for what reports said was for fear of Governor Godwin Obaseki over their political differences.

Advertisement

The governor had said he would not support Shaibu’s bid to succeed him, which has caused serious conflicts between them.

They are not in speaking terms despite repeated overtures from the deputy governor and interventions from the party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and other political stakeholders within the state and in Abuja.

Yet, the deputy governor officially held his declaration on Monday at the Bishop Kelly Centre, Benin City, declaring, “I’m Unstoppable.”

He had earlier declared that he would not learn on the job in an apparent jibe at the governor.

Advertisement

Details later…