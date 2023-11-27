Aviation Minister Summons NCAA DG, Others Over Safety Of Airlines

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo has summoned heads of aviation agencies over the safety concerns of Nigerian airlines.

The agencies’ heads include, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria and the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau among others.

Keyamo made the disclosure on his verified X handle on Monday.

The development is coming less than 24 hours after an Abuja-bound United Nigerian Airlines aircraft took off from the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos and diverted to Asaba International Airport.

Keyamo said, “Due to safety concerns in the aviation sector expressed by members of the public, I have summoned the heads of the regulatory agencies to my office later today to review the incidents that are the cause of these concerns and to ensure that appropriate steps are taken to forestall future occurrence and to apply sanctions, where necessary, regarding the past incidents.”

In November alone, there have been more than two incidents of aircrafts skidding off the runways.

An Aero Contractors aircraft was involved in a similar incident at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja on November 12, 2023.

Two days later, another incident involving a Bombardier CRJ-900LR aircraft with Nationality and Registration Marks, 5N-BXR, owned by ValueJet Airlines was confirmed to have skidded off the runway at the Port Harcourt International Airport.