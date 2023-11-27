Manchester United Coach Tips Garnacho’s Stunning Bicycle Kick Strike For Best Premier League Goal Award

389 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Manchester United manager, Erik Ten Hag, has tipped Alejandro Garnacho’ sensational bicycle kick goal against Everton as the Premier League goal of the season

Garnacho silenced the Everton supporters with the talk-of-the-town effort strike in the third minute to set Manchester United up to a 3-0 win at Goodison Park.

The win was the Red Devils’ fourth in five Premier League games to move them up to sixth on the Premier League log.

Ten Hag has reserved special praises for the young star.

“Probably goal of the season. Also, the build-up, not just the finish, was very good. The finish is fantastic.

“After the start of the game, we were too easy-going. I criticised the team at half-time. They thought they were already there. You can’t do that. You have to do 100 minutes on the pitch. In the second half, we did very well.

“Our three offensive players scored. That’s what we need. It will help us as a team.”

Ten Hag also hailed Bruno Fernandes decision to give Rashford the penalty for the second goal.

” You see also how great captain Bruno is. He assessed his teammate and needed that goal.

“He has the confidence in Rashy, who is a good penalty taker. As a team, you need that leadership that you back each other.

“We have to go step by step. This is one step.”

Garnacho could not hide his excitement after scoring a contender for the goal of the season award.

“I can’t believe it. To be honest, I just turned around and thought,’Oh my god’. One of the best I have scored – I am happy.”

Asked if it was the best goal of the season so far, he added:

“Probably! It is still November, but yes.”.

Garnacho and Manchester United will hope to experience more joy when Manchester United visit Newcastle United in their next Premier League match on Saturday.