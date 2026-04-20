Tinubu Approves Police Academy Campus, N15bn Grant

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President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of a new campus of the Nigeria Police Academy in Erinja, Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The President also approved a special take-off grant of N15bn for the institution.

Preidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement on Monday, said the approval is in line with the provisions of the Nigeria Police Academy (Establishment) Act, 2021, which provides for the expansion of the academy, currently located in Wudil, Kano State, into multiple campuses across the country.

Onanuga said the take-off fund will be sourced from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) 2026 allocation to support infrastructure development, academic facilities, student accommodation, and core training assets.

He added that a high-level consultative meeting involving the Minister of Police Affairs, the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, officials of the Federal Ministry of Education, the Inspector-General of Police, and the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission recommended the siting of the new campus in Erinja.

He further stated that the meeting reviewed key considerations, including student intake capacity, funding realities, academic quality assurance, and the long-term manpower needs of the Nigeria Police Force.

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According to Onanuga, Tinubu said the expansion would enhance institutional governance, strengthen modern policing education, and contribute to national security.