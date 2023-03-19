Ogun Guber: Gov Abiodun Wins Re-election With 13,915 Votes

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun of All Progressives Congress (APC), has been declared winner of Saturday’s governorship election held in the state by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Abiodun scored 276,298 votes to beat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Oladipupo Adebutu, who secured 262,383 votes to arrive in second place.

The anointed candidate of Ibikunle Amosun and candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Olubiyi Otegbeye, polled 94,754 votes.

The State Returning Officer, Prof. Kayode Adebowale, declared Abiodun as the winner saying, “having satisfied the requirements of the law Dapo Abiodun of APC is the winner and hereby declared as Governor-elect.”

However, Adebutu has kicked against the cancellation of results in 54 polling units saying they are his stronghold.

He said the 54 polling units spreads across Remo North, Sagamu, Ifo, Abeokuta South, Egbado South and Ado/Odo/Ota Local Governments Areas of Ogun State and that the cancellation amounts to disenfranchising the electorate.

The state agent of the PDP, Mr Oyejide Sunkanmi, who spoke on behalf of the party’s candidate called on the Commission to investigate the cancellations and direct a rerun in the affected areas.