Ohanaeze Celebrates Ingenuity Of Chief Iwuanyanwu @ 80

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Wednesday, described Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu as one of the finest amongst the Igbo.

Ohanaeze made the commendation in its message to Chief Iwuanyanwu on his 80th birthday. Our correspondent reports that Chief Iwuanyanwu is the chairman of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Elders Council, and will be 80 on September 4, 2022.

Ohanaeze, through its national publicity secretary, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, stated that, “There was a time in history Iwuanyanwu was the highest employer of labour, at least in the entire East of the Niger. The Iwuanyanwu Foundation has offered scholarships to over ten thousand indigent students across the country.

“He has donated to universities to create conducive environments for learning; built churches and other community facilities. Over forty years ago, Chief Sam Mbakwe, the former governor of old Imo State, conceived the idea of an International Cargo Airport at Owerri. It was Iwuanyanwu who made the highest donation of two million dollars.”

Ohanaeze further praised Chief Iwuanyanwu’s contributions to the polity, stating that he has produced several political office-holders.

According to the Igbo group, “Ohanaeze Ndigbo takes a bearing from a famous admonition to the present day selfish and mundane leaders that legacy is not leaving enormous wealth behind for one’s offspring; it’s about laying invaluable foundation amongst the populace, especially for younger generations.

“Iwuanyanwu’s life transcends self, rather he is devoted to charity, humanity and service to God. We are thus celebrating a man who used his ingenuity and talent to found over twenty limited liability companies that employed thousands of Nigerians.”

Ohanaeze recalled some positions held by Chief Iwuanyanwu to include board chairman, Federal Road Maintenance Agency; founding chairman, Raw Materials Research and Development Council of Nigeria; chairman, National Productivity Merit Award, and pro-chancellor, the University of Calabar, Cross River State.

“In spite of his amazing height in society and busy schedules,” says Ohanaeze, “He devotes quality time in service to Ndigbo. He has served as chairman of Ohanaeze’s State Creation Committee, Planning and Strategy Committee, Political Committee, Constitution Drafting Committee and currently, the Chairman, Ohanaeze Elders Council.”

The Igbo group described Iwuanyanwu as ‘a veritable and inspiring tribute to virtues of hard work, sincerity, heroism, sacrifice, ingenuity, philanthropy and mentorship’, adding that Chief Iwuanyanwu ‘was among the engineers that invented the multi-purpose Biafran bomb called the Ogbunigwe’.