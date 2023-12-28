Ohanaeze Condemns Plateau Massacre

104 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Thursday, said it received with a rude shock the horrible news of the gruesome massacre of over 150 persons from some communities in the Barkin Ladi, Mangu and Bokkos local government areas of Plateau State by gunmen on Tuesday, December 24, 2023.

The President General of Ohanaeze, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, qualified the Plateau carnage ‘as an orchestrated act of genocide’. Iwuanyanwu wondered why ‘in this modern age and civilization, our country is still posting the brutish, cruel and barbaric news of mass killings of such magnitude.”

The Igbo leader lamented that the federal government has refused to heed the Ohanaeze Ndigbo call for restructuring and state policing system “as a panacea for the incessant losses of lives and property in the various states of the country.”

It has become very obvious that the federal security architecture has proved very ineffective for our diverse demography, Iwuanyanwu said, adding that, “Such heinous and cowardly killings have persisted because in the past the perpetrators of such savage acts often go unpunished.”

He, therefore, urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to do everything possible to bring to book those behind the callous crime in Plateau State.

He further directed the Igbo leadership in Plateau State “to extend all forms of solidarity with the immediate families of the deceased, the displaced and the sundry victims of this catastrophe.”