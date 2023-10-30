Ohanaeze Expresses Worry Over Igbo Youths’ Apathy To Police Recruitment

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Monday, expressed dismay following the nonchalance shown by youths of the South East towards enrolling in the ongoing recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force.

The National President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, disclosed this in a release he personally signed.

Iwuanyanwu said he observed “with dismay the nonchalant attitude shown by the youths of the South East of Nigeria towards the ongoing recruitment exercise for General Duty Constables of the Nigeria Police Force.”

According to him, “The lack of interest by the Igbo youths towards the Nigeria Police Force is disturbing because it is only by enlisting in the police force that offers the unique possibility of becoming a senior police officer in the future.”

He called on the South East governors, led by Sen Hope Uzodimma; the chairman, South East Council of Traditional Rulers, led by HRH Ambassador Lawrence Agubuzu; state presidents of Ohanaeze Ndigbo; chairman, Association of Southeast Town Unions, led by Chief Emeka Diwe; the clergy and the various Igbo groups and social movements to use their various structures to sensitize the Igbo youths to embrace the opportunity provided by the ongoing recruitment exercise.

THE WHISTLER reports that Kaduna State is leading in the online application into the police force with 20, 259 while Anambra State trails last with 541 applications. Ebonyi State has 737; Abia State, 966; Imo State, 999; and Enugu, 1036.