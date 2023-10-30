FG Vows To End Sufferings Of Nigerians With Use Of Technology In Road Construction

The Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, has said the government is committed to ending the plight of Nigerians on the roads across the country through the use of efficient technology in road construction.

Umahi disclosed this when inspecting the ongoing construction of the under-deck, and lagoon sections of the Third Mainland Bridge during the weekend.

Recall that the bridge was built in two phases. Phase one saw the construction between Lagos Island and the road interchange at Ebute Metta a neighborhood of mainland Lagos.

Phase two continued the scheme north to the coast of Oworonshoki, another area of the capital. Work on this second section lasted from 1988 to 1990.

The structure was the longest bridge in Africa when it opened and the construction was carried out by Julius Berger.

However, Umahi said the reason for the deflection on the bridge was a lack of maintenance at the national level.

He accused the occupant of the under-deck section of the bridge, who sold chemicals and burnt other items of contributing to the problems of the bridge.

He said “President Tinubu is committed to infrastructural maintenance and new technology in road construction and vows to end the sufferings of road users across the country.”

Speaking further Umahi added that the “Eko Bridge suffered two problems such as lack of maintenance, and the bearings eating up, lots of the pair gaps have serious issues but the last administration did very good and wonderful work.

“Work is ongoing, it will finish in 2024 because we are pushing for an increase in the number of workers and equipment to the site, they are doing beautiful work.”

Umahi said that the need to attend to the issues concerning bridges in Lagos state is paramount as the state is one of the major drivers for revenue generation in the country while reiterating that lives are at stake if proper care is not taken.

Alongside other places visited were the Carter, Falomo, Iddo, Marina and Iganmu Bridges in Lagos State.