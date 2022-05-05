Ohanaeze Ndigbo Meets In Enugu, To Take Position On 2023 Presidency Today

The Imeobi, the highest decision making organ of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, will Thursday make the position of Ndigbo known on the 2023 presidential election.

At the ongoing meeting of the group in Enugu, top on the agenda also include insecurity, voter registration and acquisition of permanent voters’ cards as well as the Alaigbo stabilisation fund.

In attendance include the president general of the group, Amb George Obiozor; Chief Nnia Nwodo, Senator Victor Umeh, Sen Chris Anyanwu, Prof Idu Igariwe, Amb Lawrence Agubuzor, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Chief Mbazuruike Amaechi, Prof Osita Ogbu, among other Imeobi members drawn from Enugu, Abia, Imo, Delta, Ebonyi and Delta states.

Amb Obiozor, in a speech, said, “Ohanaeze Ndigbo has made contacts with several Nigerian leaders with respect to the right of the South East to produce a president for the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“All double dealings about zoning and rotation of power is an orchestrated conspiracy to deprive the South East of the right to produce a president.

“Ours is a right and just cause. I encourage all the presidential aspirants from the South East to remain focused, tenacious and optimistic.

“We are fully committed to the resolution by the Southern and Middle Belt Leadership Forum that no southerner, in fact a southeasterner for that matter, should denigrade himself or herself with the position of a vice president.

“The Police Action Committee of Ohanaeze Ndigbo will still meet several eminent Nigerians to persuade them to appreciate the need for a southeasterner to be elected a president of Nigeria.”

On the continued detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Prof Obiozor appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari ‘to find a way towards a political solution to the release of our son, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and other Igbo youths in detention’.

Ohanaeze Urges Igbos To Acquire PVCs

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide called on eligible Igbo people across Nigeria to acquire their permanent voters’ cards to enable them to exercise their franchise during the 2023 general elections and beyond.

This was stated by the president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof George Obiozor, during the Imeobi meeting of Ohanaeze, which is ongoing in Enugu.

He said, “It is important that I underline the urgent need for Igbos wherever they reside in Nigeria to make haste to acquire their permanent voters’ cards.

“In this connection, I call on the Association of South East Town Unions, traditional rulers, the leadership of Ndigbo in diaspora, religious bodies, market associations and all other groups to take this message very seriously. It is a task that must be undertaken.”

On Alaigbo Stabilisation Fund aimed at economic emancipation of the people of South East, Prof Obiozor said, “The need for Alaigbo Stabilisation Fund has never been as pressing as it is now. The ASF has an initiative that will promote and enhance the Aku Ruo Uno philosophy as enunciated by Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“ASF will create employment opportunities, thereby reducing youth restiveness in Alaigbo.”

He called on Igbo stakeholders to contribute towards the progress of Ohanaeze.