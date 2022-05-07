Oil Wells: Wike’s Celebration Of Supreme Court Judgment ‘Premature’- Uzodinma

The Imo State government has described as “premature” Governor Nyesom Wike’s claim of victory due to the Supreme Court judgment which sided with the Rivers State government in the case of the disputed 17 oil wells bordering Imo and Rivers States.

The Attorney general of the state,Barr C.O.C Akaolisa, in a statement issued in Owerri urged residents to remain calm as it awaits the certified true copy (CTC) of the apex court judgment and interprete it.

He added that the Counsel to the Government, Chief Olusola Oke, who was present in court “informed him that the Supreme Court granted a part of the claim of Rivers State while it refused another part.”

The statement said the AG stated that “since both parts had not been made known to Government,it is premature to speculate on the outcome of the judgment.”

Chief Akaolisa also accused the governor of having a preknowledge of the judgment hence the celebration.

“Imo State Government has urged citizens of the state to remain calm as it is still awaiting the certified copy of the judgment delivered by the Supreme Court over the disputed oil wells with Rivers State.

“He expressed surprise at the statement by Gov Nyesom Wike claiming victory and embarking on celebration,” the statement by the Imo state New Media read.

Recall that the apex court on Friday stated that historical documents showed that the affected oil wells belongs to Rivers even though Imo had earlier challenged the court’s jurisdiction.

Reacting to the verdict, Wike has asked the Imo state governor Hope Uzodinma to abide by the Supreme Court decision.

“Now that the Supreme Court have spoken, we hope Governor Hope Uzodima will accept the outcome in good faith, refrain from his usual diatribes against the judiciary and explore possible pathways to accommodation and compromise from the Rivers State Government,” Wike said in a statement.