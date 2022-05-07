2023 Election:I Will Not Use Proxies If I Want To Run For President–Emefiele

The Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele on Saturday said he has not made up his mind to contest the exalted position of the President of Nigeria.

He said this in a series of tweets made in response to the acquisition of nomination form for his candidacy under the All Progressives Congress.

The apex bank boss who had come under criticism for engaging in partisan politics said that should he decide to contest the forth coming election, he would use his hard earned savings of over 35 years as a banker to acquire the form.

Be said the decision to run for Presidency is a serious one that would require the intervention of God adding that in the next few days, God will direct his path.

He said, “I am humbled by the growing interest of those asking that I run for the Office of President in the 2023 general elections: I have not come to that decision. I note and salute the sacrifices of those farmers and patriots going as far as raising personal funds and offering me Presidential Nomination Forms.

“I thank them most profusely. However, Should I answer their calls and decide to seek presidential nomination, I will use my own hard earned savings from over 35 years of banking leadership to buy my own Nomination Forms, without proxies in an open and transparent manner in full compliance with the laws and Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“And should I not run for elected office, I will continue to serve and sacrifice for the good people of Nigeria under the able leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“This is a serious decision that requires God’s Divine intervention: in the next few days The Almighty will so direct.”