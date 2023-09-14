Youths Protest Against Alleged Neglect By Management Of Federal Polytechnic Oko

175 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Some youths from Oko community in Orumba North Local Government Area have organized a peaceful protest against the Federal Polytechnic, Oko in a bid to attract attention and address long-standing grievances against the school management.

They accused the management of the school of neglecting its Corporate Social Responsibility in relation to the ongoing recruitment processes at the institution.

The protest saw the youths march from Oko Civic Centre to the Polytechnic’s main entrance gate to express their dissatisfaction with the institution’s actions.

Displaying a variety of placards with messages such as “The Management of Federal Polytechnic Oko neglected the Principles of Corporate Social Responsibility”, “Give Oko Community Its own slot,” and “Our Youths Deserve Better,” the protesters voiced their frustration at being sidelined in their own community.

Speaking, Oko Youth President, Comrade Chimezie Ezeokeke, and a stakeholder, Comrade Chimebere Ezeokoye expressed their disappointment in the Polytechnic’s management, citing a history of employment opportunities being offered without any consideration for the community or its youth.

Other youths, including Pastor Osita Anwunobi and Mr. Collins Nwafor emphasized the importance of adhering to the provisions of the Act that set up the institution, saying that as the host community, Oko should be given its rightful share in any recruitment.

Another stakeholder, Mr. Okechukwu Igwilo, the Public Relations Officer of Ezioko village, Mr. Arinze Okpala and another youth, Mr Tochukwu Ezeokafor underscored the urgency of addressing the plight of youths of the community, claiming that the institution had been taken over by outsiders, leaving local them without job opportunities.

Responding, Deputy Rector, Academics, Dr. Uche Onyegbu, pledged to engage in a dialogue with the community’s youth tomorrow to address their concerns and uphold their rights in accordance with the institution’s responsibilities.