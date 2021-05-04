Okorocha Blames APC for Rising Insecurity, Says Buhari ‘Alone’

39 SHARES Share Tweet

The All Progressives Congress has been blamed for rising insecurity for not carrying youths along in its reward system.

Former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, stated this in Abuja when a group, “APC Progressive Minds” visited him from Cross River State.

Addressing the visiting group, Senator Okorocha (APC Imo West) said “the bitter truth was that the APC reward system was not benefiting Nigerian youths and this was responsible for the anger seen across the nation.”

The lawmaker also sympathized with President Muhammadu Buhari who he alleged has been standing alone in the face of daunting challenges that has bedeviled his administration.

“I sympathize with President Muhammadu Buhari at this moment because everything is on him, no one is defending him.

“The Ministers are not speaking, the Directors are not speaking, then the masses, that should say listen at least our president is doing something, are not speaking, then everyone is bottled with anger of some sort.

“That is the problem that we have, problems are bound to occur or exist, but handling of the problem is a different thing.

“If you go to a family, where there is no money but they are united what comes out from there is very very sweet, but here where people are not united, the words are very bad.”

He called on the group not to give up on Nigeria as “Nigeria must be better, a new Nigeria is coming soon, in this ‘New Nigeria’ the reward system, will be near-perfect and young men and women will have a place.”

Earlier, the leader of the group, Kalita Aruku said they were at the Unity house because they share the passion of Senator Okorocha.

He said that the former governor’s “track record speaks volume; we have closely followed your antecedents and know that you have consistently show commitment to the development of Nigeria

“We know what Imo looked like before you became governor of that state and we know what it looks like today, all thanks to your vision for the state, that is why we have come to pledge our commitment to you.”