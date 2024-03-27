OKUAMA: ‘Three Pregnant Widows, 21 Orphans’ — Tinubu Awards Scholarships, Houses To Children, Wives Of Slain Soldiers

702 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday honoured the 17 military personnel that were killed in Okuoma, Delta State with posthumous national honours.

Recall the personnel were killed in what the military said was an ambush in their bid to broker peace in Okuama between warring communities.

The president attended the burial ceremony that was held at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja as he had promised and awarded the deceased posthumous national honours.

He attended the burial ceremony along with some Senators and dignitaries.

THE WHISTLER reports that the personnel include one Commanding officer, two Majors, one Captain and 13 soldiers.

The president, while giving his remarks, awarded all four senior officers Members of the Order of the Nigeria (MON) while the 13 soldiers were awarded Order of the Federal Republic (OFR).

The president also announced a scholarship for all the children left behind by the fallen heroes.

President Tinubu also announced the provision of housing facilities for the surviving family members and scholarships for all their children to the university level.

He directed the payment of death benefits to the family members within 90 days.

Earlier, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja disclosed that the slain military personnel left behind 10 widows including three pregnant women and 21 orphans.

Lagbaja described the killing of the personnel as demoralising, noting that three of the widows were four, five and eight months pregnant respectively.

He said, “Your Excellency, distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen, the Okuama killing has added to the care of the Nigerian Army and, by extension, the Nigeria state – 10 windows (three of whom are 4, 5, and 8 months pregnant), 21 orphans, and many other dependents which include parents.

“While commiserating with the families of these gallant soldiers, I assure them that the Nigerian Army and the good people of this country will not leave them in the cold. We shall do all within our power to provide succour to them and preserve the memories of their departed loved ones.

“To the perpetrators of violence who seek to sow division and fear among our people, know this: our resolve will not waver. We will hunt you down, we will bring you to justice, and we will restore peace and security to every nook and cranny of our dear nation.”