Omobolanle Raheem: IGP Condemns Killing, Orders Speedy Investigation

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has condemned the shooting and killing of Omobolanle Raheem, a lawyer who was allegedly shot and killed by a Policeman attached to Ajiwe Police Station, Ajah, Lagos State.

Raheem was riding with her family on Christmas day when officers attached to the Ajiwe Police Division in the Ajah area of the State flagged their vehicle down.

One of the officers stationed under the Ajah bridge had reportedly pulled the trigger at their vehicle, which hit Raheem.

In a statement issued by Force Public Relations Officer , Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Monday, IGP described the incident as sad and unfortunate.

“The IGP, who described the incident as unfortunate and sad, has ordered speedy investigation and prosecution of the officers responsible for the ugly and unprofessional act, which doesn’t portray the Nigeria Police Standard Operating Procedure and core values.

“In the same vein, the IGP commiserates with the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased as he prays for the repose of her soul. He further assures the general public of justice in the case while he warns officers and men of the Force to be professional and people-oriented in the discharge of their duties and operate within the ambit of the law, as the Force’s leadership will not condone any inappropriate or unprofessional acts,” the statement said.

The death of Raheem is the second time similar incident is happening in Lagos this month. Earlier this month, one Gafaru Buraimoh was allegedly killed by a trigger-happy police officer in the same Ajah area of the state.

A team of policemen had arrived at Sangotedo, along Lekki Epe Expressway, to raid a petrol black market and were reported to have shot sporadically when a stray bullet hit the victim.