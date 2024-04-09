Ondo 2024: APC Clears Aiyedatiwa, 15 Others To Face Guber Screening C’ttee

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Ahead of the Ondo State governorship primaries, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has cleared 16 aspirants to face the party’s screening committee.

This includes incumbent Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, and 14 others.

The APC vetting committee, led by National Legal Adviser Prof. Abdulkarim Kana, has submitted its report, which dismissed allegations of certificate forgery against Governor Aiyedatiwa made by one of the aspirants, Mr. Gbenga Edema.

The committee stated that Aiyedatiwa had presented genuine academic credentials to the party.

In the report, the committee warned the aspirants to “refrain from making unfounded allegations that could undermine the credibility of the party primaries.”

The committee maintained that it had reviewed the nomination forms, educational qualifications, party membership cards, INEC voter cards, and birth certificates of all the aspirants.

The report stated, “All aspirants are cleared to participate in the screening exercises. The following aspirant must present the originals (for sighting) and copies of the following documents before the Screening Committee.

“The Vetting Committee is confident that the vetting process has been conducted with integrity and transparency.”

The 16 aspirants cleared to face the screening committee are Governor Ayiedatiwa, Olusoji Ehinlanwo, Jimi Odimayo, Jimoh Ibrahim, and APC National Vice Chairman (South West) Isaacs Kekemeke, Wale Akinterinwa, Olugbenga Edema, Olusola Oke (SAN),

Others are Olamide Ohunyeye, Morayo Lebi, Oladiran Iyantan, Prof. Francis Faduyile, Mayowa Akinfolarin, and Ifeoluwa Oyedele, as well as two female aspirants, Funmilayo Adekojo and Funke Omogoroye.