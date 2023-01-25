One ‘Beheaded’ As Osun APC West Senatorial Candidate Escapes Assassination, 18 Vehicles destroyed

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Palpable tension seized the Ikire community, headquarters of Irewole Local Government Area of Osun State on Wednesday as suspected political thugs attempted to kill the Osun West senatorial candidate of All Progressives Congress(APC), Dr Amidu Tadese.

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER gathered that the attack by suspected political thugs happened at Olosa Oko area in Ikire when the campaign train of APC moved to Ward 9.

A top security source speaking to this newspaper explained that political thugs numbering about 30 invaded the venue of the campaign and started to shoot sporadically into the air.

“They fired several gun shots at the vehicles of APC at the venue. They were looking for the candidate of APC, they also shot the jeep that they suspected the Tadese was in. It was a very dastardly attack, about 18 vehicles were damaged. After the incident at the campaign ground, reprisal attack started happening in the community and it claimed a life. A member of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) was killed and beheaded.”

Osun APC West Senatorial Candidate Escapes Assassination

Similarly, while Tadese was speaking with THE WHISTLER in Osogbo, Osun State on Wednesday, he condemned the attack on members of APC during his campaign in Ikire.

Advertisement

Narrating his ordeal, he said, “the incident happened around 5:30 PM on Tuesday. Supporters of our party had mounted canopy and assembled at Ward 9, Ikire, when attack was launched on us. The attack was led by the Osun west senatorial candidate of PDP, Lere Oyewumi.

“He instructed his thugs to shoot at me, he arrived at the venue through Naira & Kobo area. My escape from the scene was divine because the car I was inside was shot severally.”

Meanwhile, Osun west PDP senatorial candidate, Lere Oyewumi when contacted by THE WHISTLER denied the allegations.

Osun APC West Senatorial Candidate Escapes Assassination

He explained that, “APC members who are doing thier campaign attacked our members who are putting on face-cap of our party in Ikire. They injured several people and even killed one of our members. This was what infuriated some of the members to reply them in annoyance. Many of our members are currently in hospital. They are responsible for the attack.”