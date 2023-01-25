Senator Orji Kalu Explains Absence From Tinubu Rally

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, has opened up on his absence at the All Progressive Congress presidential rally in Umuahia on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The former Abia State governor in a video he shared on his social media handles said he stayed away from the rally for the safety of Abia people.

He commended the organisers of the rally for their peaceful conduct, stressing that he was in support of the APC Presidential Candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Recall that suspected political thugs believed to be working for the Abia State governorship candidate of the APC, Chief Ikechi Emenike, on Tuesday invaded the venue of the rally at the Umuahia Township Stadium.

The thugs who wore face caps bearing the picture and name of Chief Emenike attacked the supporters of Senator Kalu.

The thugs, without minding the presence of the security personnel at the stadium, attacked Orji’s supporters and ordered them to leave the venue of the campaign rally.

Advertisement

However, Kalu has been repeatedly accused by the Chief Emenike controlled APC in the state of indulging in anti party activities, an accusation which he had since denied.

Senator Orji Kalu, who represents Abia North Senatorial zone, did not attend the rally.