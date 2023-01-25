Petrol Price Increase, Naira Redesign Policy Won’t Stop Me From Becoming Nigeria’s President, Tinubu Boasts

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Despite the increase in the price of Premium Motor Spirit in some parts of the country caused by hoarding of petroleum products, the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has boasted that he would be elected Nigeria’s next president.

This is just as he alleged attempts by some persons to sabotage his chances in the February 25 poll.

Tinubu made the claims on Wednesday during a rally at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Speaking in Yoruba language, the APC Presidential flag bearer also claimed that there is a plot by some saboteurs to stop the 2023 general elections from holding.

He said, “Let fuel be expensive, only they know where they keep it. Keep petrol, keep the naira, we will vote and be elected. You may change the ink of naira notes. What you expect will not happen. We will win,” the APC flag-bearer was quoted as saying in Yoruba parlance.

“They said petrol will rise to N200/litre and N500/litre, let your mind be at rest. They don’t want these forthcoming elections to hold. They want to scatter it but that won’t be possible.

“They thought they could cause trouble; they sabotaged fuel but with or without fuel, with or without motorcycles and tricycles, we will vote and win. This is a superior revolution.

“We will take over government through our PVCs. Even if they say there is no fuel, we will trek to the polling units.”

THE WHISTLER had reported that the Department of State Services, the Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd have begun a manhunt for oil marketers that are hoarding petroleum products to cause scarcity in the country.

The move, according to findings by THE WHISTLER is aimed at ensuring that the lingering problem of scarcity of petroleum products is brought to an end.

The fuel queues in Abuja grew longer since last Thursday and Friday, as many retail outlets belonging to independent marketers were shut, while only stations belonging to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited and major marketers dispensed Premium Motor Spirit.

The very few outlets that dispensed products were greeted with massive queues of motorists who spent hours waiting to buy petrol.

The NMDPRA had last week approved an upward review of N10 on the retail price of petrol to cushion the negative impact of high operating cost on the availability of Premium Motor Spirit across the country,

With the upward review, the price of Premium Motor Spirit will now be raised from the current range of between N175 and N180 per liter to about N185 and N190 per liter.