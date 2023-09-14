One Feared Killed As Truck Loses Control In Enugu

143 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A woman was feared killed Thursday evening in Enugu when a truck carrying drinks lost control, and began to roll back.

The accident happened at Nowas junction, Abakpa, and caused heavy gridlock.

An eye witness, Nneoma, said the truck, which was bound to the Timber Market from Port-Harcourt Expressway, had a faulty propeller as it was climbing the hilly part of the road around Zenith Bank.

“The propeller pulled out and the fully loaded truck started rolling back with speed,” said the witness.

Another source said, “The driver veered off the road to limit possible casualties; in the process, moved towards the United Bank for Africa (UBA) along the route.”

THE WHISTLER reports that a passenger bus parked at the bus stop was damaged by the truck.

A woman was knocked down and rolled over by the truck, an eye witness said, adding that the truck was forced to a stop when it entered a ditch in front of UBA.

It was gathered that sympathisers made efforts to remove the woman from the tyres of the truck. Although she was not confirmed dead, an eye witness said she was ‘almost evacuated to a hospital montionless’.