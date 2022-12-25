Onitsha Prison Inmates Join Catholic Archbishop To Celebrate 69th Birthday

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Most Rev Valerian Maduaka Okeke, archbishop, Catholic Archdiocese of Onitsha and Metropolitan of Onitsha Ecclesiastical Province, Sunday, celebrated his 69th birthday anniversary at the Onitsha Correctional Centre.

Rev Okeke was joined by over 1, 000 inmates of the centre during the celebration. In his homily held at St Maximilian Kolbe Chapel, the archbishop enjoined the inmates ‘to put their faith in God and always pray and hope for a better future’.

He urged them to see their stay at the centre as a period of retreat aimed at rebuilding their spiritual lives. He further enjoined them to learn skills and also take the opportunity of the approval for the writing of the West African School Certificate Examination to improve their education.

The Anambra State controller of the centre, Mr Pat Chukwuemeka, thanked the archbishop for his display of love towards the inmates. According to him, the archbishop ‘installed a borehole, television viewing centres, worship centre, and skills acquisition centre for the inmates’.

The controller called for support towards the educational programmes of the correctional centre, which he said would improve the potentials of the inmates.

Quoting him, “We need support for our educational programmes. The archbishop has been our spiritual father, and he has been our pillar. We also beg His Grace and friends of this facility to also support the inmates with other material things.

“The inmates are our sons and daughters. They’re not going to die here. If they are well trained and nurtured here, they will go out as better citizens.”

Present during the visit include the wife of former governor of Anambra State, Chief (Mrs) Ebelechukwu Obiano, who is also the APGA senatorial candidate for Anambra North; Hon Edy Ibuzo, APGA candidate for Onitsha federal constituency; and a deputy controller of at Onitsha Correctional Center, Mr Michael Anukwa.

Highlights of the event were handing over of gift items to the correctional centre by the archbishop, as well as the cutting of Archbishop’s birthday cake.