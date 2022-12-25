Founder, Unubiko Foundation, Chief James Ume Hands Over Completed Multi-Million Naira School To Abia Gov

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

… Pledges N20m Scholarship, Reconstructs Iconic Presbyterian Church

The founder of Unubiko Foundation, Chief Ume James has handed over a state-of-the-art school to the Abia State Government as part of his efforts to better the life of communities around him.

Ume had last week commissioned a multi-million Magistrate Court at Amaelu Abam.

The philanthropist is now focusing on improving the educational sector with the commissioning of the Ovukwu Abam Secondary School in Atan Abam, Abia State on Sunday December 25, 2022.

The school was planted over 70 years ago, but th facility has been dilapidated since then.

The last time some of the buildings were renovated was over 20 years ago.

When Ume began mounting new structures for the school, most of the buildings had collapsed.

To boost his drive to bridge the gap of out of school children in the community, the philanthropist pledged a N20m scholarship grant.

He believes educating the children would guarantee development for the community and the state.

Dr Alex Otti, the Labour Party Gubernatorial candidate in Abia State while speaking at the event encouraged other well-meaning Nigerians to emulate Ume.

He advised every successful Nigerian should seek to better the lives of those around them.

The Unubiko Founder who is also the Publisher of THE WHITSLER also handed over the reconstructed Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, Atan Abam Parish.

The Church was first planted in 1919 by Chief Eme Nkugba, a trader in present day Akwa Ibom State.

In 1920, the Church attracted Church of Scotland Mission School Atan Abam.

The church members had worshipped in a building erected by late O.K Onyike in the 1980s.

In January 2022, Umenand Prof. Kenneth Kalu undertook the reconstruction of the building and completed the project in October 2022.

The Prelate and Moderator of the Presbyterian Church, His Eminence, Ekpenyong Akpanika , who spoke at the commissioning of the project eulogised Ume and Prof. Kalu for their service to humanity.

According to him, the reconstruction of the historic church shows the commitment of both Ume and Kalu to the service of God and humanity.

Akpanika said Nigeria would witness socio-economic progress when philanthropists actively engage in community development.

Mba Idika, the former Prelate and Moderator of Presbyterian Church during his remark said the project is one of its kind.

He urged well meaning Nigerians to emulate the works of Chief James and Prof. Kalu.

Speaking on the building donated to Atan Abam Women Development Eke Agbai by Chief James, a former Commissioner for Finance Abia State said the gesture by Chief James would challenge other well meaning Nigerians to push for developmental projects in the State.

He said such developmental projects are expected to be undertaken by government.

He called for public private partnership to develop the states.

He said, “If you can not account ,you cannot lead. You must trust somebody whom you can leave your money in his hands . A good manager of money is a man who can provide leadership.

“Your Excellency (Alex Otti) this is what you en outrage your young friends to do and James has done it.”