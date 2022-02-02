Online Enrolment: PenCom Lifts Deadline For Retirees As 8,366 Pensioners Register

The National Pension Commission has lifted the deadline placed on the online pre-retirement verification and enrolment exercise for retirees and prospective retirees of Treasury Funded Federal Government Ministries Departments and Agencies that failed to meet the December 31st deadline.

The commission has also recorded high compliance with the exercise which went live on September 1, 2021, Peter Aghahowa, PenCom’s Head of Corporate Communications told THE WHISTLER.

PenCom introduced the automated enrollment as a transition from the inefficient manual exercise.

Employees of Federal Government Treasury-Funded MDAs covered in the exercise are those who retired from January to October 2021.

When Pencom introduced the exercise, the initial deadline was October 29, 2021 but it was shifted to December 31 2021.

Aghahowa said, “The compliance level was very high and again we have opened the window for those that were not able to meet the deadline.”

He said that the window is now open indefinitely to accommodate those who are unable to meet the deadline for any reason.

According to a data made available to THE WHISTLER, the commission as of December last year enrolled 8,366 out of 11,081 employees of government MDAs whose were due to retire last year.

He said, “As of December, the number of people that enrolled is 8,366 and this is out of 11,081 people that are supposed to retire from different ministries and agencies.

“From the record obtained from the MDAs, 11,081 are supposed to retire in 2021. Out of the number, 8,366 employees did the enrolment and those are the people that will be paid, because they did the enrolment.

“You can see there is a shortfall of about 2,715. Those are the ones that have not done the enrolment. But it is still open for them.”

He explained that out of the 2,715 persons who are yet to comply, some of them may have also enrolled.