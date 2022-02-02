JUST IN: Troops Ambush, Kill ISWAP/Boko Haram Terrorists In Yobe

Troops of the Nigerian Army and the Civilian Joint Task force (CJTF) have ambushed members of the Boko Haram and ISWAP on the outskirts of Girboa village, Yobe State.

The information was disclosed on the official Twitter handle of the Army on Wednesday.

According to the Army, the troops of the 27 Task Force Brigade killed several terrorists while others fled into the bushes, leaving their weapons behind.

The operation came two days after troops of the 120 Task Force Battalion and that of Operation Hadin Kai eliminated terrorists in the Goniri area of Yobe.

The troops had killed two Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists, recovered one AK 47 rifle and one FN rifle and a motorcycle.

The army said the troops were still combing area to track down fleeing insurgents.