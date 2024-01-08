Online Portal Will Revolutionalise Passport Application Process- Minister

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The federal government via Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has launched the International Passport Automation, aimed at revolutionizing the passport application process.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, launched the system in Abuja on Monday, where he noted that the new system would enable applicants seeking for passport to submit their passport photographs and necessary documents from the comfort of their homes.

According to the minister, the online portal will reduce the physical interactions and streamlining the application and renewal process.

Tunji-Ojo highlighted that the system caters to both fresh applications and renewals.

While addressing the importance of this system, the minister stressed its role in fortifying the nation’s security framework while ensuring ease and comfort for Nigerian residents.

He noted that NIS has deployed verification personnel across all local government areas to bolster document verification, which is a crucial step in thwarting the use of forged documents in passport applications.

Tunji-Ojo had in December announced that the FG was working to ensure a fully automated system of passport application in the country, adding that the application system was “99 per cent done”.

The minister also shed light on the pricing structure, noting that applicants who want to apply for 32-page passports with a five-year validity period will incur a cost of N25,000, whereas those opting for 64-page passports with a ten-year validity period will pay N70,000.

While foreign applicants will be charged $130 for a five-year validity period with 32 pages and $230 for a ten-year validity period with 64 pages.

He, however, assured the public of the government’s dedication to eradicating the use of forged documents in passport applications while championing efficiency, security, and accessibility in the passport acquisition process.

Below is a Step-by-Step Guide For Online Passport Application Process:

Visit the online application portal http://passport.immigration.gov.ng. Click on “Apply for Fresh Passport” (for new applicants) Enter your NIN and date of birth and complete other required data Upload your passport photograph and other supporting documents. Visit the closest Immigration Office for your biometric capture. Within two weeks, your passport will be ready for collection.

For fresh applicants,

You must be a Nigerian You must have NIN Have a passport photograph that meets ICAO standards Have your documents such as birth certificate, local government certificate of origin, and other documents ready

