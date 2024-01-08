BREAKING: Gov Bello Rejects Frontrunner Ataba, Names New Ohinoyi of Ebiraland

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

In an unexpected move, Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has rejected Mr. Ataba Sani-Omolori as the next Ohinoyi of Ebira and instead named Alhaji Muhammed Tijani Anaje as the new traditional ruler of the kingdom.

THE WHISTLER gathered that Ataba had been considered the heir apparent and frontrunner to ascend the throne after the recent passing of the previous Ohinoyi, Abdul Rahman Ado Ibrahim.

The former Clerk to the National Assembly had been grooming himself to take over the position once held by his late father for 40 years until 1997.

However, in an unexpected announcement today, Governor Bello named Anaje as the 5th Ohinoyi of Ebiraland.

Sources within the royal family told THE WHISTLER that Governor Bello’s decision may be politically motivated, as Omolori was not aligned with the governor.

THE WHISTLER further reports that the shocking move may see Ataba and some Ebira elders contest Anaje’s appointment.

More details to follow…