Open University Appoints ‘Another Big Fish’ As Facilitator

The National Open University of Nigeria, NOUN, says it has appointed another “big fish” as a facilitator in the institution.

The school said the person will be revealed after he has been given an appointment letter.

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo is a facilitator in the institution which invariably makes him the first “big fish” in the school.

Vice Chancellor of the Abeokuta, Ogun State Study centre of the institution, Prof Abdalla Adamu stated this during the 8th convocation of NOUN.

He said as a supervisor of NOUN, Obasanjo earns N40, 000 annually.

He further disclosed that Obasanjo, a holder of PhD in Christian Theology, has two students in Theological Studies attached to him.

The 8th convocation of NOUN saw 20,799 students awarded graduate and postgraduate degrees with 103 graduates finishing with first class honours.

According to Adamu: “Obasanjo has two students attached to him in Theological Studies. We gave him an office in Abeokuta and the salary is N40,000 a year as a facilitator.

“The former President did his fieldwork in Borno State during the heat of the insurgency, going to collect and analyse data.

“We have another big fish that we have appointed as a facilitator and we will announce him when we have given him an appointment letter.”