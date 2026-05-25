OPINION: Russia’s Role In Widening Insecurity In Africa

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The African continent is once again at the centre of a geopolitical storm. From the Sahel to Nigeria, insecurity is spreading at an alarming speed, threatening fragile states and destabilising entire regions. While local dynamics and systemic weaknesses play a role, Russia’s involvement raises troubling questions about its motives and the consequences for Africa and beyond.

Nigeria faces a growing terrorist threat that is no longer confined to its borders. The collapse of governance in several states of the Alliance of Sahelian Juntas (AES) has created fertile ground for extremist groups. These failed states have become incubators of insecurity, exporting violence into neighbouring countries. The challenge is no longer whether to support or oppose the junta, but how to deal with their failures and the regional consequences of their isolation.

Russia’s actions in Africa reveal a clear pattern: its primary aim is not to stabilise the continent but to create a secondary frontline against the West. By fostering instability in Africa, Moscow seeks to divert European attention and resources away from Ukraine. The Kremlin’s involvement is less about partnership and more about exploiting chaos for strategic advantage.

This raises a critical question: is Russia simply incapable of offering meaningful support, or is it deliberately spreading insecurity? The evidence suggests that Moscow benefits from turmoil in Africa, whether by design or by opportunism.

Whatever happens in Africa has little direct impact on Russia. The continent is geographically distant, and Russia’s economic ties with African nations are minimal. In fact, Africa’s collapse could even benefit Moscow. African oil, gas, and mineral exports compete with Russia’s own. If insecurity disrupts African production, global prices rise—strengthening Russia’s export revenues.

Europe, however, bears the brunt of Africa’s instability. Migratory pressure from conflict zones is already reshaping European politics. Far-right parties, often sympathetic to Russia, are gaining ground in countries like France and the UK. By exacerbating insecurity in Africa, Moscow indirectly fuels migration flows that influence European voters. This strategy weakens European unity and undermines support for Ukraine.

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From a Russian perspective, encouraging instability in Africa is a shrewd way to manipulate European politics. The more Africans flee insecurity and attempt to reach Europe, the greater the strain on European societies. This pressure amplifies populist narratives, strengthens far-right movements, and erodes mainstream political consensus. Since many far-right parties are pro-Russia, the Kremlin gains strategic leverage by destabilising Africa.

Russia’s record in the Sahel is damning. It has done nothing to fight terrorism. Instead, it has encouraged juntas to isolate themselves from the international community, sever ties with African neighbours, and expel Western intelligence and military support. In exchange, the Sahel states received nothing of substance. Russian involvement has failed to improve security, governance, or economic conditions. On the contrary, the situation has worsened.

It is difficult to determine whether Russia is acting with malicious intent or simply behaving irresponsibly. Either way, the outcome is the same: worsening insecurity. Moscow’s promises of support have proven empty. Its presence has deepened instability, leaving African populations more vulnerable than before.

The hypothesis of a cynical will to facilitate insecurity cannot be dismissed. Russia appears to be the only clear winner of Africa’s suffering. By exploiting chaos, Moscow strengthens its geopolitical position, increases its export revenues, and undermines European resolve.

The lesson is stark: Africa must never again rely on a self-proclaimed outside “saviour.” Russia’s involvement has shown that external powers may prioritise their own interests over African stability. The continent must instead build resilience through self-reliance and multilateral cooperation.

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African nations should pursue balanced partnerships that preserve freedom of action. By engaging with multiple partners—regional organisations, international institutions, and diverse allies—Africa can avoid dependency and secure more effective support. Only through collective action can African states confront terrorism, strengthen governance, and protect their sovereignty.

Russia’s role in Africa is not about solidarity or development. It is about exploiting insecurity to advance its global strategy. By destabilising Africa, Moscow weakens Europe, strengthens far-right allies, and boosts its own economic position. Whether through negligence or deliberate manipulation, Russia has worsened Africa’s plight.

The challenge for Africa is to recognise this reality and chart a new path. The continent must rely on itself, build multilateral frameworks, and reject the false promises of external saviours. Only then can Africa safeguard its future and prevent its suffering from being weaponised to serve foreign ambitions.

-Amajama, a social commentator, writes from Abuja and can be reached via [email protected]