Orji Kalu Backs Trump, Says Christians, Muslims Are Being Killed

The Senator representing Abia North on the platform OF the All Progressives Congress (APC), Orji Uzor Kalu, has backed U.S. President Donald Trump on his comments regarding killings in Nigeria, saying the American president “told the truth.”

Kalu, who’s the Chairman of the Senate Committee on the South East Development Commission (SEDC) stated this on Tuesday while fielding questions from journalists.

This followed Trump’s threat to use military action to stop what he claimed to be Christian genocide in Nigeria.

Kalu said attacks across the country have claimed both Christian and Muslim lives and must be confronted decisively.

“If it’s a lie, then the answer is that it’s not a lie because he said the truth. Nigerians are being killed, whether they are Christians or Muslims.

“There are jihadists who just want to destroy Nigeria. We should blacklist them without pity so that they will be smoked out.”

Kalu, a former governor of Abia State, disclosed that he had discussed Nigeria’s security challenges with two former U.S. Presidents—one Republican, one Democrat—and six serving U.S. Senators, all of whom expressed willingness to assist Nigeria in fighting terrorism.

“Before President Trump says a word, the American intelligence community must have found out where these terrorists are located,” he said. “You can see that the Nigerian Air Force is already acting, possibly using information shared by the U.S. to bomb terrorist hideouts. That’s how it should be.”

Identifying himself as “pro-America,” Kalu argued that global instability today can be traced to the U.S. invasion and elimination of Libya’s Muammar Gaddafi and Iraq’s Saddam Hussein, which he said triggered the proliferation of arms across Africa.

“When you killed Gaddafi and Saddam Hussein, it became a problem because those people were maintaining their borders. After their deaths, light and heavy arms spilled all over the world, and we are suffering from it today.”

Kalu dismissed speculation that the U.S. was targeting President Tinubu’s government, insisting that America’s focus was on jihadist groups destabilizing Nigeria.

“Nigerians are clapping hands and political opponents are thinking the U.S. is after Tinubu’s government. No! They are going after the jihadists.”

On the 2027 presidential election, Kalu declared that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would face no real opposition, describing the contest as “Tinubu versus Tinubu.”

“Has he gotten anyone contesting against him? The election is Tinubu vs Tinubu, just like Soludo vs Soludo. The President has no options. Our party is fully on ground and with the people.”

He insisted that the APC enjoys nationwide support and credited Tinubu’s policies with gradually reshaping the economy and security landscape.

Speaking on the relationship between the National Assembly and the president, he assured that the National Assembly under Senate President Godswill Akpabio, is committed to backing Tinubu’s economic recovery drive through pro-people legislation.

“Whatever the problem, the Senate is more interested in making laws that will help President Tinubu overcome the economic problems our people are going through. We are focusing on ensuring Nigerians can eat three times a day.”

On defection, Kalu said neither Tinubu nor any APC leader has pressured anyone to join the ruling party.

“Let’s be honest, neither me nor other senators, nor the President, have ever forced anybody to join our party. I have met with my Governor; he is my brother and used to be my banker. Whether he joins or not is up to him.

“But for me, I will work 100% for the APC, campaign in the state, and ensure victory for President Tinubu and all our candidates.”

Addressing the recently concluded governorship election in Anambra State with speculation that Governor Charles Soludo may join the APC he said, “Soludo is a progressive like myself, President Tinubu, Senate President Akpabio, and the Governors of Imo, Ebonyi, and Enugu. He has no alternative than to come and join us. It’s confirmed.”

Assessing the economy, Kalu acknowledged ongoing hardship but maintained that macroeconomic indicators are improving.

“As a businessman, I am feeling the pain too. The macro economy is doing well, but the micro economy is not. Foreign investors are coming in. What is left is for this progress to trickle down so people can eat daily and return to farming.”

He said both the President and the Senate are working relentlessly to revive the economy and ensure food security.

Addressing reports of an attempted impeachment move against Senate President Akpabio, Kalu dismissed the tension as a brief “family misunderstanding.”

“There were attempts, but we didn’t allow that to happen. We are one big family, and it’s not going to happen.”