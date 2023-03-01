‘Orji Kalu Can’t Be Declared Winner Of Inconclusive Abia North Poll’– LP Candidate Calls For Conclusion Of Election In Affected Wards

Abia North Senatoral candidate for the Labour Party, Nnamdi Iro Orji has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conclude the aborted election in the area.

The arch rival of Senator Kalu made the call amidst tension following the declaration of Kalu as the Senator-elect.

The umpire had declared the election in the zone inconclusive and listed several polling units in Ohafia and Abiriba where election would be conducted.

The affected areas are the strongholds of the LP candidate. He is from Abiriba in Ohafia Local Government Area.

The LP candidate in a letter to the Administrative Secretary of the INEC sent to THEWHISTLER said he was “surprised and embarrassed with the sudden declaration of the Abia North result by a returning officer unknown to us.”

He said the declared result in favour of Kalu who got 30,805 votes against his 27,540 votes was clearly inconclusive.

The remaining areas where elections were not held has over 40,000 voters, according to Orji.

Orji said, “Note that you had earlier announced a reschedule of the election to cover Isiama and Okanu wards in Ohafia, Agbo wards and some units in Ameke ward m, Abiriba, with a combined voters strength of over 40,000.

“It is most incomprehensible that your staff will make such declaration thereby disenfranchising voters in all the affected communities.

“Kindly use your office to do an administrative review and ensure the conclusion and condition of elections in the affected units, and as well as reverse immediately the declaration of your officer.”