Orji Kalu Echoes Tinubu, Says ‘It’s My Turn To Be Senate President’

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu, has declared that it’s his turn to be Senate President in the country.

Advertisement

President-elect, Bola Tinubu, had declared in Abeokuta while addressing party supporters that it was his turn to become Nigeria’s president.

Speaking in Yoruba, he told the gathering, “Emilokan,” meaning it’s my turn.

After the declaration, he went on to win the presidential ticket of his party and eventually won the presidential election.

Kalu, who just won his re-election into the Senate to represent Abia North declared his intention to be senate president on Tuesday to journalists at the National Assembly saying he would be “team Nigeria.”

Kalu joins Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom); Sani Musa (Niger); Barau Jibrin (Kano); and Dave Umahi (Ebonyi) as those contesting for the number three position in the land.

Advertisement

The party with the highest number of senators usually produces the senate president.

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, of which Kalu is a member , has won 57 out of the 109 senate seats so far in the national assembly elections.

While Tinubu has refused to anoint a successor for Ahmad Lawan yet, it’s widely believed within the APC circle that the position should be zoned to the South East to create a sense of belonging for the zone.

Kalu said, “It is my turn to become the Senate President. If I’m elected Senate President, I will be team Nigeria. I’m going to work in every corner of Nigeria.

“I schooled in Maiduguri, Borno State. I started my business in Lagos and spread it across all state capitals. My first name will be team Nigeria, my last name will be team Nigeria.

Advertisement

“Remember, I’m the only former governor who has never changed phone lines for more than 20 years. I’m still willing to maintain that telephone number to answer all my calls. I’m not going to switch off my phones because I’m Senate President.

“I’m hoping that Nigerians will pray for me to become Senate President because it’s my turn,” he said.

The winner would emerge in June when the president would transmit a letter to the Clerk of the National Assembly to convene and inaugurate the red chamber.