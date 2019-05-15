Ortom Denies Rumours Of Returning To APC

Advertisement

As the rumours of his purported defection to the fold of his former party, the All Progressives Congress, APC continues to make the rounds, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has debunked the rumours.

In a statement dated May 15, 2019 and signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, Ortom noted that the insinuations are unfounded, as he has no plans to leave the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Part of the statement read: “We have read reports insinuating that the Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, plans to leave the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and return to All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Such unfounded insinuations have grown stronger since the governor’s visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Monday.”

While maintaining that he enjoys a cordial relationship with other leaders of the PDP and members at the state and national levels, Ortom noted that his visit to the Presidential Villa was to brief Buhari on security issues affecting Benue State.

“The Benue electorate have also indicated clearly from the results of the last general elections that the PDP remains their preferred political party. Governor Ortom always stands with his people and this, he will continue to do.

“We wish to advise those spreading the rumour and misleading people to know that President Buhari is not an APC president. He is the president of the whole Nigeria across party divides. He is the Commander-in-Chief of the country’s armed forces and receives periodic briefings from state governors and other stakeholders.

“Governor Ortom’s visit to the Presidential Villa was therefore to discuss state matters particularly to give the president an update on the security situation in his state and the efforts the government is making to guarantee peace in all parts of the state as well as its borders with other states such as Taraba and Ebonyi.

“Politics is over. Now is time for governance to ensure that development gets to the people. We advise those making unfounded speculations and fanning embers of discord to allow Governor Ortom and President Buhari to synergise where possible and concentrate on strategising to ensure the security of lives and property as well as general welfare of the people,” the statement read.

Ortom defected from the APC to the PDP in July 25 last year on whose platform he contested and won the 2019 governorship election in the state.