Ortom Gives ‘Credit’ To Media For Democracy, Cautions Against Sensationalism

The Benue State governor, Dr Samuel Ortom, Tuesday, told journalists to be cautious over reporting ‘issues that affect the security, welfare and wellbeing of citizens to avoid needless sensation’.

Ortom stated this in Makurdi in his message to mark the World Press Freedom Day.

He commended the courage and resilience of the Nigerian press in the sustenance and promotion of the tenets of democracy in the country.

According to him, “Cedit must be given to the press for the enduring democracy and its resilience in the face of daunting challenges to continue to inform, educate and entertain the populace.”

He urged the federal government to consider subsidies and import waivers for media equipment.

According to him, such would help the media industry survive the harsh economic environment and put it in a better stead to contribute immensely to the socio- economic and political development of the country.

The governor said, “Of all professions, it is only the press that is empowered by the constitution of Nigeria to hold governments and its functionaries accountable at all times.“

While appreciating the social media for quick dissemination of information, he urged the practitioners to verify facts before publishing.

The measure, he said, was necessary to avoid the media being ‘ready tools in the hands of desperate politicians and mischief-makers to use against opponents or perceived enemies’.