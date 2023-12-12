Oshoala Wins Historic Sixth African Women’s Player Of The Year Award

Super Falcons star, Asisat Oshoala has been named 2023 African Women’s Player of the year award for a record sixth time.

Oshoala led Barcelona Femeni to Women’s Champions League glory and the Spanish Women’s league trophy in a hugely successful 2023.

She has now won the award in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2022.

Super Falcons ware named the best national team in the Women’s category following their impressive run at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Super Falcons goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie went home with the women’s goalkeeper of the year award.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS

Player of the Year (Women) Asisat Oshoala

Goalkeeper of the year (Women) Chiamaka Nnadozie of Nigeria

Goalkeeper of the year (Men) Yassine Bounou of Morocco

Interclub Player of the Year (Women) Fatima Tagnaout of Morocco

Interclub Player of the Year (Men) Pacy Tau of Al Ahly/South Africa

Young Player of the Year (Women) Nesryne El Chad of Morocco

Young Player of the Year (Men) Lamine Camara of Senegal

Coach of the Year (Women) Desiree Ellis of South Africa

Coach of the Year (Men) Walid Regragui of Morocco

Club of the Year (Women) Mamelodi Sundowns

Club of the Year (Men) Al Ahly FC

National Team of the Year (Women) Super Falcons of Nigeria

National Team of the Year (Men) Morocco

Goal of the Year Mahmoud Kahraba of Al Ahly