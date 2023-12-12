Oshoala Wins Historic Sixth African Women’s Player Of The Year Award
Super Falcons star, Asisat Oshoala has been named 2023 African Women’s Player of the year award for a record sixth time.
Oshoala led Barcelona Femeni to Women’s Champions League glory and the Spanish Women’s league trophy in a hugely successful 2023.
She has now won the award in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2022.
Super Falcons ware named the best national team in the Women’s category following their impressive run at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.
Super Falcons goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie went home with the women’s goalkeeper of the year award.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS
Player of the Year (Women) Asisat Oshoala
Goalkeeper of the year (Women) Chiamaka Nnadozie of Nigeria
Goalkeeper of the year (Men) Yassine Bounou of Morocco
Interclub Player of the Year (Women) Fatima Tagnaout of Morocco
Interclub Player of the Year (Men) Pacy Tau of Al Ahly/South Africa
Young Player of the Year (Women) Nesryne El Chad of Morocco
Young Player of the Year (Men) Lamine Camara of Senegal
Coach of the Year (Women) Desiree Ellis of South Africa
Coach of the Year (Men) Walid Regragui of Morocco
Club of the Year (Women) Mamelodi Sundowns
Club of the Year (Men) Al Ahly FC
National Team of the Year (Women) Super Falcons of Nigeria
National Team of the Year (Men) Morocco
Goal of the Year Mahmoud Kahraba of Al Ahly