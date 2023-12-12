Police Debunk Culpability In Kidnap Cases Along Enugu-Nsukka Road

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Enugu State Police Command, Monday, denied the culpability of its officers on the increasing kidnap cases along the Enugu-Ugwuogo-Opi-Nsukka road.

This followed news aired by a private radio accusing the police of being behind the kidnappings. Our correspondent reports that there are at least twenty checkpoints along the 51 kilometre road, but kidnap cases are frequently reported on the route.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, described the report as false.

According to him, “This allegation is false and unfounded. It is purely an act of mischief and disinformation meant to sabotage the police’s unwavering commitment to rid Enugu State of unrepentant criminals. It is also aimed at pitting the police against the good people of the state in this yuletide.

“Consequently, the Enugu State Command urges all and sundry to disregard this manner of falsehood and disinformation while encouraging the accuser(s) to come forward with proof of such allegations for necessary disciplinary action.”