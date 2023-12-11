Osimhen Ends Nigeria’s 24-Year Wait, Wins CAF African Player Of The Year Award

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Super Eagles and Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen has been crowned the 2023 CAF African Player of the Year.

Osimhen becomes the first Nigerian to win the coveted prize since Nwankwo Kanu won it in 1999.

The 24-year-old beat Liverpool and Egypt’s Mohammed Salah and PSG and Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi to the crown.

The Napoli forward played a pivotal role in leading the club to their first Serie A title in 33 years.

The 24-year-old scored 26 goals in 32 Serie A appearances for Napoli in the title-winning campaign last season.

He also had five goals in the Champions League as Napoli crashed out in the quarter final against AC Milan.

Osimhen has struggled with injury this season missing majority of Napoli’s matches.

He has scored six goals in 10 Serie A matches this season.