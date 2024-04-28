Osimhen On Target As Napoli Continue To Struggle In Seria A

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen was on target for Napoli in a 2-2 draw with Roma on Sunday in a 2023-24 Serie A encounter at the Diego Maradona Stadium.

Osimhen’s goal was not enough to end the defending champions’ poor run of one win out of six which has seen them slip out of the Champions League qualification spot in the league.

The hosts dominated the game in the first half but they were unable to convert the numerous chances that came their way with Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia missing good chances.

Roma took the lead against the run of play from the spot in the second half after Juan Jesus fouled Sardar Azmoun.

Napoli equalised when Mathias Olivera’s deflected off Rasmus Kristensen to sail into Roma’s net.

Victor Osimhen gave Napoli the lead in the 84th minute from the spot Renato Sanches tripped Kvaratskhelia in the box, and the former Lille striker converted with aplomb to turn the game around.

Napoli’s joy was cut short five minutes later when Tammy Abraham scored a late header to make it 2-2.

Osimhen has now scored 14 goals and recorded three assists for Napoli in the Serie A this season .

The result means Napoli are currently out of the European qualification places, sitting ninth on the league with 50 points from 34 games.

Napoli will be back in Serie A action against Udinese next Monday.

Another Super Eagles star, Ademola Lookman was also on target for Atalanta in the 2-0 win over Empoli.

Lookman produced a solo finish to score the second goal for Atalanta.

He has now scored nine goals and bagged six assists for Atalanta in 27 Serie A matches this season.

Up next for Lookman and his teammates is the Europa League semi final showdown with Marseille on Thursday.