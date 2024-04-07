Osimhen Scores As Napoli Defeat Monza To Revive Champions League Hopes

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Super Eagles star, Victor Osimhen, was on target for Napoli to lead the defending champions to a 4-2 win over Monza at the U Power Stadium on Sunday.

Milan Duric stunned the visitors with an early goal in the ninth minute, Napoli struggled to get their bearing in the first half as the hosts maintained the lead until the end of the first half.

Advertisement

Napoli resumed the second half with a renewed vigour and they found joy ten minutes after the restart.

Victor Osimhen outjumped two Monza defenders to score with a towering header before landing on his face unable to celebrate the goal, but he was able to shake it off to continue the game.

Matteo Politano gave Napoli the lead for the first time in the encounter with a stunning effort three minutes before the hour mark.

Piotr Zielinski added the third goal for Napoli before Andrea Colpani reduced the deficit for Monza to make it 3-2.

Advertisement

Giancomo Raspadori scored with his first touch to make it 4-2 to hand Napoli the maximum points which was enough to move them up to seventh on the Serie A log ten points behind Bologna in fourth.

Osimhen has now scored 12 goals and recorded three assists for Napoli in the Serie A this season.

He and his teammates will be hoping to continue with the good run when they take on Frosinone at the Diego Maradona Stadium next Sunday.