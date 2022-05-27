Osinachi: Husband Faces Death Penalty As FG Finally Files Charges

The Attorney-General of the Federation has filed 23-count culpable homicide- related charges against Peter Nwachukwu, the husband of late gospel artist, Osinachi, before the Federal Capital Territory High Court.

Nwachukwu’s wife died on April 8 and many of her colleagues had called him out for allegedly subjecting the deceased to domestic violence leading to her death.

After weeks of investigation, FG now plans to prosecute him for contravening Sections 104 and 379 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, section 221 of the Penal Code and the Violence Against Person’s Prohibition Act (VAPP) 2015.

Some of the counts (like culpable homicide) recommends death penalty, 1 year jail term or fine ( VAPP Act), among others.

Verdict in court are guided by what the law recommends, presiding judges also depend on their discretion in deciding matters before them vis-à-vis the submissions of lawyers.

Part of the charges read: “That you Peter Nwachukwu, 56, male, on the 8th of April, 2022 at Aco Estate, opposite police station, Lugbe, Abuja, FCT, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did commit an offence to with: culpable homicide punishable with death in that you caused the death of Mrs Osinachi Nwachukwu by your various acts of violence and aggravated assault with the knowledge that her death would be the probable consequence of your acts.”

“Statement of offence: Emotional, verbal and psychological abuse contrary to section 14(1) of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, 2015 and punishable under the same section of the Act.

“Particular of offence: That you, Peter Nwachukwu, male, sometime between 14th November 2009 and April 2022 at Aco Estate, opposite police station, Lugbe, Abuja, FCT, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did commit an offence to wit: emotional, verbal and psychological abuse on Mrs Osinachi Nwachukwu (deceased) by humiliating her and making utterances like ‘you are smelling,’ ‘you are mad,’ to her in the presence of her music crew members.”

After news of Osinachi’s death broke at the time, the Nigeria Police Force went ahead to arrest him.

The police subsequently conducted an autopsy on her but the report has not been made public.

He is still in detention as of the time of filing this report.