Osinbajo Campaigner Makes Tinubu’s Ministerial List: Meet Maryam Shetty, Rising Star From Kano Royal Family

Maryam Shettima, popularly known as Maryam Shetty, is one of the nominees contained in President Bola Tinubu’s supplementary ministerial list sent to the Senate on Wednesday for confirmation.

Shetty’s journey to becoming a minister was marked by changing loyalties as her allegiance within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) shifted in the months leading to the February 25 presidential election.

Initially, she actively campaigned for former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo against President Tinubu during the APC’s presidential primaries.

However, when Tinubu emerged as the party’s presidential candidate and won the election, Shettima quickly switched her support to him and worked tirelessly towards the party’s victory in the February 25, 2023 election.

Despite her initial opposition to Tinubu’s bid, her dedication to the APC cause and her ability to unite supporters behind the party’s chosen candidate earned her recognition and respect within the party.

As a testament of her commitment to the APC, Shettima founded the #WeBelieve movement, an APC support group that played a significant role in mobilizing grassroots support for the party ahead of the elections.

Beyond her political involvement, Shettima is a well-regarded social activist and a skilled physiotherapist.

She was reportedly born in 1990 into the Kano royal family and she is the granddaughter of the late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero, and the niece of the current Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero, and the Emir of Bichi, Nasir Ado Bayero.

Shetty, whose early education took place in Kano, attended the Federal School of Physiotherapy at Bayero University, where she excelled and graduated with distinction in her BSc degree.

Driven by her passion for sports physiotherapy, Shettima pursued further education in the field, obtaining her Master’s Degree in Sports Physiotherapy from the University of East London, Stratford, UK.

Shettima had the privilege of serving on the medical team during the London Olympics during which she worked with top-tier athletes, including Usain Bolt.

Going by her antecedent, she may be posted the ministries of youths and sports or women affairs.