Osinbajo, Prominent Leaders Attend NGF Induction For New Governors

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and other prominent leaders are currently attending the opening ceremony of the induction for the newly-elected and returning governors.

Also present at the event are the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, two former governor of the United States, the national Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and outgoing governors who are competing their second term on May 29, this year amongst others.

The three-day induction being organised for the incoming state governors in the country, kicked off today (Monday) at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.