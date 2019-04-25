Advertisement

In order to ensure that his election as governor of Osun state is upheld at the appeal court, Governor Gboyega Oyetola is believed to have resorted to rituals to overturn the judgement of the state’s election petition tribunal.

The tribunal, in a ruling on March 22nd, 2019, had declared Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party winner of the Osun gubernatorial election.

The All Progressives Congress’s Oyetola, has since approached Court of appeal sitting in Abuja to challenge the tribunal’s judgement.

Advertisement

In the video which was posted on YouTube, and has since gone viral on social media, Chairman of Odo Otin LGA of Osun State, Akeem Seriki, was seen performing the ritual on behalf of the party.

While a cow waiting to be sacrificed sat nearby in the deserted area, Seriki, who was barely dressed, was seen affirming the prayers of the ritualist who professed incantations and prayer in Nigeria’s Yoruba language.

The ritualist said, “Those waging war, or standing as stumbling block against you let the gods kill them. May Nigeria not collapse.

“Let this governor (Oyetola), Tinubu, and President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration not fail. Let every effort of the PDP in Osun state fail. Let every move by the PDP against the governor (Oyetola) come to an end. Let APC give joy to all Nigerians, Africans, and the world at large.

“Let his current APC chairman (Seriki), from this his position, become the next governor of Osun.”

Advertisement

Continuing, he said, “May all APC chairmen, state assembly members, House of Reps members not fail in their line of duty.

“We command you this cow to turn into a human being and go round Osun state and tell the people to accept only Isiaka Gboyega Oyetola as their governor without any objection.”

Meanwhile, the appeal court on Wednesday in Abuja reserved judgment in the application filed by the Osun Governor.

Justice Jummai Sankey announced that the parties will be informed on the court’s decision soon.