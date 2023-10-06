Osun Communal Clash: Adeleke Deploys JTF, Imposes 24-Hour Ourfew In 2 LGAs

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Sequel to the communal clashes that led to the killing of eight and the destruction of properties in two communities of Osun State, Governor Ademola Adeleke has deployed a Joint Task Force (JTF) to restore peace and order in the warring communities.

Ifon in Orolu Local Government Area and Ilobu in Irepodun LGA have been embroiled in clashes for more than a month over a piece of land.

Advertisement

Governor Adeleke also imposed an indefinite 24-hour curfew on the two local government areas pending the resolution of the disputes.

A release by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, on Friday, stated that with a view to forestalling further breakdown of law and order, the governor ordered a 24-hour Curfew in Orolu and Irepodun LGAs with immediate effect.

He noted that the decision was aimed at achieving lasting peace and order in the communities.

“Governor Ademola Adeleke in his executive capacity as the Chief Security Officer of the State, has ordered the immediate take over of the disputed lands/areas by his administration. In the same vein, government has ordered that anyone, or group of persons found or seen doing one thing or the other on the disputed lands/ areas would be made to face the full wrath of the law accordingly, by Osun state government.

Advertisement

“Therefore, in strict compliance with the 24 hour curfew now imposed, Adeleke administration has also ordered strict restriction of both human and vehicular movements in the affected areas and communities, until otherwise directed by His Excellency, the state Governor and the Chief Security Officer of Osun state.

“The officers of the Joint Security Task Force comprising, the Nigerian Army, Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps have been directed by His Excellency, to be on a 24 hour surveillance of the two communities with a view to ensuring a lasting peace,” said Alimi.

The government commiserated with the families of those who lost their lives in the attacks.