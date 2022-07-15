Osun Election: Deregistered Party, Alliance For Democracy Asks Supporters To Vote APC

One of the de-registered political parties, Alliance for Democracy, AD, has asked its members and supporters to support the re-election bid of Gboyega Oyetola, the incumbent Governor of Osun State, who is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

AD is one of the political parties the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had deleted for failure to conform with the electoral act by not winning any elective position in the 2019 elections.

The APC candidate, Oyetola, is seeking another four-year term in the state.

The election is scheduled for Saturday 16th of July, 2022.

In a statement issued on Friday and made available to THE WHISTLER by Abdallah Muktar and Kola Ajayi, Chairman and Secretary of the party’s Convention Planning Committee respectively, the group urged members to vote for Oyetola for a “deserved” second term.

The statement said, “At the leadership and stakeholders meeting held in Iwo, Osun State on May 01, it was generally agreed that the party should work in agreement and support the candidature of His Excellency Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola, in the coming elections in Osun State on July 16.”

It added that, “All our members, loyalists and stakeholders are by this declaration hereby directed to go out and vote Gov. Oyetola for a deserved second term in office.

“We equally enjoin all the good people of Osun State to vote Gov. Oyetola for continuity in good governance.”

On the emergence of Bola Tinubu, former Lagos State Governor, the group congratulated him saying his victory was well deserved.

“The leadership of the party, congratulates him (Tinubu) on his well-deserved victory at the APC primaries and his emergence as the party’s presidential flag bearer,” the party said.

“The party assures Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of its unalloyed support throughout the length and breadth of the country as one of us, and promised to work tirelessly to ensure victory for Asiwaju at the elections in 2023.”