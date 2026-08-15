Osun Guber: BVAS Working, Voters Smiling – APC Candidate Speaks After Voting

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Bola Oyebamiji, has expressed satisfaction with the conduct of Saturday’s election, describing voter turnout as impressive and the process as peaceful.

Oyebamiji spoke to journalists after casting his vote at Unit 11, Ward 9, Open Space Gantry, in Ikire Local Government Area.

“So far the turnout is large. I’m very impressed. The security are in charge. And you can see that everything is running smoothly without any chaos or crisis,” he said.

He added, “So we are happy that people can finally cast their votes without any threat or anyone harassing them.”

On the performance of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), the APC candidate said the technology was functioning properly at his polling unit and that voters appeared satisfied with the process.

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“The BVAS is working well here, right here that I have witnessed, BVAS is working well. And we are fine and voters are fine,” he said.

He continued, “They are smiling, everybody is happy because this is all they want to have a chance to vote without any harassment and elect the leader of their choice.”

Oyebamiji further commended the visible presence of electoral and security officials at his polling unit.

“INEC is here, voters are here, and security operatives are here,” he told journalists.

He said the turnout in Ikire reflected residents’ confidence in the process.

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“I want to commend the large turnout of voters in Ikire; it shows that people are not intimidated, and generally, things are going on fine across the state,” he said.

The candidate then appealed to residents across the state to turn out en masse and vote without fear.

“My message to residents and people of Osun State is to come out in their numbers, vote peacefully without any harassment or intimidation without anyone trying to influence their votes,” he said.

He added, “We want a peaceful election, we want Osun to move to greater heights.”

He stressed, “We are ready, people are ready, and today people would speak with their votes.”