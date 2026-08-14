INEC Says 16 State RECs In Osun Are Support Hands

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has explained the deployment of 16 Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) from different states to Osun State for Saturday’s governorship election.

The Commission said they were mobilised to support the state’s REC and ensure a seamless electoral process.

The Osun State INEC Public Relations Officer, Mr Dayo Olurode, gave the explanation on Friday in Osogbo while speaking with THE WHISTLER on the presence of the additional RECs in the state.

According to him, “They are support hands and they are here to ensure a seamless exercise so there is nothing to worry about that.”

Olurode recalled that 10 RECs were similarly mobilised from different states for the last June governorship election in Ekiti State, stressing that the deployment of additional electoral commissioners was not unusual during off-season elections.

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INEC’s clarification followed complaints by the Imole Campaign Council, the campaign organisation of Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, over the presence of the Ebonyi State REC, Mrs Pauline Ugoyenka, in the state ahead of the election.

The campaign council had alleged that Ugoyenka was in Osun despite not being listed among the RECs officially deployed to supervise the election and demanded an explanation from INEC regarding her presence and activities.

A member of INEC’s staff mobilised from Nasarawa State also confirmed to THE WHISTLER at the commission’s premises in Osogbo that 16 state units had been deployed to Osun for the election.

The official, who declined to disclose his identity, said Borno, Adamawa, Abia, Ekiti and Nasarawa were among the states from which INEC personnel had been deployed to support the election.

However, the Adeleke Campaign Council maintained its position, urging INEC to withdraw the Ebonyi REC, arguing that she was not among the RECs officially listed by the commission’s national headquarters for the Osun election.

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Olurode, however, dismissed concerns over the presence of Ugoyenka and the other RECs, assuring stakeholders that the commission would remain neutral and impartial throughout the electoral process.

He said the additional personnel were deployed solely to strengthen the commission’s operations and ensure the smooth conduct of the election.